X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

XFOR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 416,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

