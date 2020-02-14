XEL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. XEL has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,181.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1,213.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

