Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 198,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

