XPO Logistics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. 10,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

