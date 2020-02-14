XRP Market Cap Achieves $14.49 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $14.49 billion and approximately $4.53 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, FCoin, Ovis and Coinhub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,088,504 coins and its circulating supply is 43,708,646,822 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

