Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

