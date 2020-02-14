Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $767,440. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

