Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $222,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $99,503,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after buying an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after buying an additional 782,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

