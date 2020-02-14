Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

YELP stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $34.45. 234,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,750. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

