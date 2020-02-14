Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

YELP stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 196,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

