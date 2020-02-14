Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $379,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,064 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,360,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yelp by 1,088.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,044,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

