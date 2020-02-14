Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Yeti has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 107.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 83.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 902,859 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.