YOU COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.67 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $10.76 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,297,896 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

