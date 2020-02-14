YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 318,375 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

