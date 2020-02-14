Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

