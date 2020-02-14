Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.49. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 445,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.