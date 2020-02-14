Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,299 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

