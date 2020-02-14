Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.62). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 7,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.