Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.28 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $64.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $65.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.31 million, with estimates ranging from $51.35 million to $65.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.65 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

