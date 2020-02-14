Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 358,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,977. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.