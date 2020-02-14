Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,290. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.