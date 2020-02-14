Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 1,070,706 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

