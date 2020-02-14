Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will announce $18.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.53 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $18.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $78.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $78.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.18 billion to $81.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

UTX stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

