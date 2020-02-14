Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 875,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.33. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 170.37%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

