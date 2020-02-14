Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 25,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.18%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

