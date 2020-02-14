Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ares Commercial Real Estate’s earnings. Ares Commercial Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,104. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $557.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.