Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE BRK.B opened at $226.47 on Friday. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $195.40 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.12.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.