Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Delek US by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

DK stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

