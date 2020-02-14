Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $485.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.90 million and the highest is $490.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $468.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Gentex by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.