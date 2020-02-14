Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.34. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

