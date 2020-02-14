Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. Kimberly Clark reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

KMB opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.