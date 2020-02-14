Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. LKQ posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in LKQ by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,067,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 536,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LKQ by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

