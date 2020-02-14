Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

