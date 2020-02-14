Zacks: Analysts Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 124,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

