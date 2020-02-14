Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,357. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.58.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.