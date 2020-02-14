Zacks: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLT traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 7,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,707. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

