Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

