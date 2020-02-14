Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). BeyondAirInc . posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 190,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,623.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,830.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.20. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

