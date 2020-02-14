Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $2,247,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,646 shares of company stock worth $55,792,153. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 529,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.40.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

