Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 468,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,652. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

