Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $901.05 Million

Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $901.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $884.94 million. Equifax reported sales of $846.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE EFX opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. Equifax has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

