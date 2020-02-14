Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.45 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report $87.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.67 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $345.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $378.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.49 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $367.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

