Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.46. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,481. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

