Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,682 shares of company stock worth $100,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,405. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.