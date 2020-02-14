Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $381.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.89 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $290.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 638,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,925,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

