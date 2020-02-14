Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.80 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $381.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.89 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $290.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 638,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,925,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply