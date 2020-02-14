Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.80). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 375,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

