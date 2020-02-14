Zacks: Brokerages Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.20. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

