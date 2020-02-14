Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post sales of $95.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $92.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $455.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $483.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $522.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

GLUU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,846. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 183,877 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 907,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

GLUU opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

