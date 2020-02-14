Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($61.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $42.00.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.