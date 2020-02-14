Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $745.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.37 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $758.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,311,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

